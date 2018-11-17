FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings showers and cool down by Sunday

The work week ended on a much different note than it began. After seeing frigid temperatures in recent days we got back to more typical mid-fall weather on Friday.
If you liked the Friday afternoon temperatures, Saturday promises to bring more of the same. We’ll be back in the 60s to near 70 across the ArkLaTex.
The warmer weather won’t last all weekend though. A cold front will usher in cooler weather on Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures north of the area on Sunday may only be in the 30s and 40s. Despite the colder air to our north it’s unlikely that our temperatures will fall to the same levels that we saw earlier this week.
By Sunday afternoon temperatures will vary across the ArkLaTex with low 50s in the far north and mid 60s in the south.
Moisture will be limited with the cold front, but expect to see mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers around starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday afternoon. For the most part rain in any one spot should be light and of short duration. Here’s a look at Futuretrack for the second half of the weekend:
