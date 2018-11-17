Fantastic Saturday forecast, a few showers tomorrow

A cold front will drop into the ArkLaTex tonight and into tomorrow. It will bring cooler air, but not as cold as what we saw last week. Showers are possible throughout the day, but there will be a lot of dry time. Highs in the mid 60s. If you aren't seeing rain, expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App ready to go to track any showers.