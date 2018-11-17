Fantastic Saturday forecast, a few showers tomorrow

Good morning! Today is going to be a fantastic day to get outside or attend any events. Lots of sunshine in the forecast today, so don’t forget the sunglasses. You may need a light jacket this morning, but temperatures will get into the upper 60s, low 70s, so you won’t need it this afternoon.
A cold front will drop into the ArkLaTex tonight and into tomorrow. It will bring cooler air, but not as cold as what we saw last week. Showers are possible throughout the day, but there will be a lot of dry time. Highs in the mid 60s. If you aren't seeing rain, expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App ready to go to track any showers.
Some showers may linger throughout the morning hours on Monday, otherwise clouds will linger. Highs will be much cooler to start the week. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the low 40s, so the jacket will be a must. Highs in the mid 50s.
Dry conditions for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. We will stay mostly dry Wednesday, but a few showers are possible in the evening hours. We aren't expecting widespread rain at this point, so it shouldn't have a huge impact on Thanksgiving travel. Partly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the upper 50s.
A few showers possible on Thanksgiving day as another frontal system approaches our area, but the chance stays fairly low at this point. Chance of rain is 30%. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Black Friday looks to be dry with highs in the mid 60s, great weather for hopping from shop to shop.
Have great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
