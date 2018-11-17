ETX Counties to get new safety lighting systems

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Transportation has announced on Friday some ArkLaTex counties will have new safety lighting systems in 2019.
Four highway intersections in Northeast Texas will get the systems, according to plans approved in November by TxDOT.
“Nighttime lighting systems at the intersections will have energy efficient LED lighting or high-mast lighting systems that will better illuminate the roadways,” said Rebecca Wells, district traffic engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta, in a news release. “The LED lights are brighter and more cost efficient than our old lighting systems, and the high-mast lighting, which is also LED, illuminates larger areas.”
Intersections scheduled lighting additions are in:
- Harrison County: I-20 at US 59 (high-mast lighting), US 59 at FM 2625, and SH 43 at FM 2682.
- Morris County: US 67 at FM 144.
Work on the projects should begin in February and take about four months to complete.
