Cold front drops south, prompts showers tomorrow

If you plan to head to any events or want dinner outside, its going to be a great night for. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s before sunset. After sunset, temperatures will cool into the 50s, so you may need the light jacket later.
A cold front will drop into the ArkLaTex tonight and into tomorrow. It will bring cooler air, but not as cold as what we saw last week. Showers are possible throughout the day, but there will be a lot of dry time. Highs in the low 60s. If you aren't seeing rain, expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App ready to go to track any showers.
Some showers may linger throughout the morning hours on Monday, otherwise clouds will linger. Highs will be much cooler to start the week. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the low 40s, so the jacket will be a must. Highs in the mid 50s.
Dry conditions for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s. We will stay mostly dry Wednesday, but a few showers are possible in the evening hours as another frontal system approaches our area. We aren't expecting widespread rain at this point, so it shouldn't have a huge impact on Thanksgiving travel. Partly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving day looks like it will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. All of the rain should clear out before the morning hours. Highs will be in the low 60s. Black Friday looks to be dry with highs in the mid 60s, great weather for hopping from shop to shop. A few showers possible Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
