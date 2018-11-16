Text 911 available for ArkLaTex Texas counties

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - There is a new way to get help in an emergency — just by sending a text — in parts of the ArkLaTex.
The Ark-Tex Council of Governments introduced Text 911 in Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties.
When you text 911 it’s sent to the county’s dispatcher.
For instance, in Texarkana it’s sent to Bowie County, a dispatcher will see your message on a screen and ask you what’s the emergency.
For some parents and grandparents this feature brings them peace.
“There’s so many incidents happening now in the schools and I want my grandson to be prepared,” Grandmother Judy Shaddix says. “I want him to be aware immediately that if something should happen at school he can grab his phone hide somewhere and text 911.”
Currently, Text 911 is only available for At&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile customers.
Officials say the FCC is working with cell phone providers to add more areas for Text 911.
To learn more about getting Text 911 in your area click here.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.