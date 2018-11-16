SWLA woman 1 of 100 chosen to help decorate the White House this Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In March, thousands of people across the country apply to help decorate The White House for Christmas, but only 100 are chosen. One of those 100, is a Kathy Shows from Lake Charles.
Shows has been eyeing this opportunity for years.
“Finally I got on the internet one day years and years and years ago and I just started investigating it and trying to figure out ‘How do I become a white house volunteer?” Shows said.
Shows visited The White House 10 years ago, and she said she knew she would be back someday.
“Actually, when I was walking around the White House that time I was checking out ‘How are we going to decorate this place?’” she said.
So, when the opportunity presented itself in March, she knew she had to apply.
“I said I’m just going to start typing an essay. So, I started typing the essay. I finished it up, looked it over, and I said ‘oh I don’t know if I’m going to hit send.’ But I did," Shows said. "I finally said, I hit send and I said ‘ok, that was a bucket list of something I’ve always wanted to do. If I don’t get picked, I don’t get picked, but at least I can say I tried.’”
Months later, Shows got the email saying she had been selected.
“On October 1st I got an email from the white house, and of course I’m thinking, ‘This is spam, or something. You know, someone’s trying to hack me.’ So, I didn’t want to open it at first," Shows said. "Finally I said ‘Oh yes, I forgot! I did. I sent in the application.’ When I opened up the email, it said ‘You’ve been chosen to be a White House Decorator for Christmas.’”
Shows is an avid decorator, known for having a Christmas tree in every room of her house, and plenty of parties during the holidays.
“I just love Christmas, I love everything about it. That’s why I want to be a part of the White House Christmas,” she said.
The White House Christmas is iconic, decorated differently every year. While a lot is still under wraps about this year’s theme, Shows is still honored to represent southwest Louisiana.
“I’m just excited to be a part of that and know that I put my own little stamp on something over there," Shows said.
She said she’ll have three days to decorate as a part of the first group of volunteers sent to The White House.
