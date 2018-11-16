SWLA woman 1 of 100 chosen to help decorate the White House this Christmas

“I said I’m just going to start typing an essay. So, I started typing the essay. I finished it up, looked it over, and I said ‘oh I don’t know if I’m going to hit send.’ But I did," Shows said. "I finally said, I hit send and I said ‘ok, that was a bucket list of something I’ve always wanted to do. If I don’t get picked, I don’t get picked, but at least I can say I tried.’”