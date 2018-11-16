Remains of southeast Oklahoma man being returned to family

IDABEL, OK (KSLA) - The remains of an Army private who was just 21 years old when he went missing in 1950 will be returned to his family.
Army Pvt. Charles G. Kaniatobe, 21, of Idabel went missing in July, 1950. He served Company A, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He went missing during combat near Chonui, South Korea.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency stated that Pvt. Kaniatobe was accounted for in September of this year.
He will be laid to rest Saturday with full military honors.
