Officials tour Main Street Texarkana, praise developments

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A group with the goal of bringing more people to downtown Texarkana are doing just that.
The National Main Street Center is a organization focusing on preservation projects across the United States made a visit to the Ark-La-Tex on Nov. 2
Patrice Frey is the President of National Main Street Center. The group toured projects they helped fund with Main Street Texarkana. The 1772 Foundation is a Texarkana organization that does improvements and other projects to Texarkana’s Main Street district.
Frey says there's enough excitement downtown to create more buzz and attract more people.
The National Main Street Center works with over 1100 communities across the country including Main Street Texarkana.
Patrice said their ultimate goal is to bring more people back to the downtown area.
“You have a lot to be proud of here in Texarkana,” Frey said. “There is a lot going on downtown lots of positive energy and you can feel energy and the commitment it’s exciting to see.”
Of all the Main Street projects nationwide, Texarkana is the only one serving two states — Arkansas and Texas.
