Louisiana construction project impacting holiday traffic on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A long-term construction project will impact holiday travels for East Texas drivers traveling to or from Louisiana.
According to the Department of Public Safety, traffic on Interstate 20 will be restricted due to a construction project in Louisiana, near the Texas state line. The department reported the outside lanes of traffic going both directions will be closed, limiting traffic to one lane.
DPS reports major delays are expected, especially with holiday traffic. They advise motorists to be aware of the delay and to seek alternate routes if possible.
