Left lane of WB 1-20 closed over M.P. Railroad tracks in Greenwood

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The westbound lane of Interstate 20 is closed over the M.P. Railroad tracks in Greenwood. According to DODT, the closure will be in effect until further notice while crews complete these repairs.
The bridge is located 2.35 miles west of LA 526.
Motorists are urged to use an alternate route, as congestion may occur.
This area is part of an ongoing construction project on I-20. Please be aware of conditions and drive with caution.
To learn more visit: http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/Pages/default.aspx
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.