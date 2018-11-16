It’s the weekend before Thanksgiving. Do you have plans? Here’s your forecast.

Twas the weekend before Thanksgiving and all through the Ark-La-Tex, the people were thinking, “what do we buy next”. OK, the next line is yours...LOL. Seriously, it’s a busy weekend with holiday events and festivals as well a yards that need raking and decorations ready to be put out. I’ll give you a little synopsis of what to expect for Friday through Sunday. Friday Is looking good with sunshine the better part of the day. Although we’ll reach the mid to upper 60s, it will still feel good. Saturday morning will be a bit chilly but 40s are not bad at all. It heats up nicely Saturday into the upper 60s. The timing on the clouds for late day may be a bit tricky, but I do expect dry weather until predawn Sunday, With the cold front coming through Sunday, the afternoon highs may a bit tricky. There may actually be a few spots north of I-30 that may reach only 58 or 59. The rest of the area will be in the 60s with falling temps. This will not be showers for everybody so it is definitely not a washout. I hope you have a great weekend and accomplish everything you plan to do.