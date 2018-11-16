It’s a great weekend to get in the holiday spirit. Check out the forecast.

We started the day with high, thin clouds over much of the area, near calm winds and lows at or below freezing in a few areas with the rest of the Ark-La-Tex in the mid to upper 30s. Frost was noted in some areas this morning . The day ahead finds clouds thinning followed by mostly sunny skies, light south winds and highs in the mid to upper 60s area wide. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 40s under mostly clear skies with light winds.
Saturday will be warmer with plenty of sunshine the first half of the day followed by increasing clouds late day. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will see a few showers with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s. Temps will fall behind a cold front that will move through the area. Here are a couple of holiday events this weekend that might interest you. A Saturday event is “Turn On The Lights” in Natchitoches, LA. It will be an all day event starting at 10 AM and continuing until 10 PM. A Sunday event is “Holiday In South Highlands”. It will be from 4 PM until 7 PM at Shreveport First Baptist Church. It includes a Christmas Market, Carnival and more.
Monday may see a shower or two with lows in the low to mid 40s and highs in the low to mid 50s. Isolated showers will be found Tuesday, as well, with lows near 40 and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will find a showers or two with lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 50s. Widely scattered rain will be found next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, with lows in the 40s and highs near 60. Rain will decrease in the afternoon. Isolated rain will highlight next Friday with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 60s.
