It’s a great weekend to get in the holiday spirit. Check out the forecast.

Saturday will be warmer with plenty of sunshine the first half of the day followed by increasing clouds late day. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will see a few showers with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s. Temps will fall behind a cold front that will move through the area. Here are a couple of holiday events this weekend that might interest you. A Saturday event is “Turn On The Lights” in Natchitoches, LA. It will be an all day event starting at 10 AM and continuing until 10 PM. A Sunday event is “Holiday In South Highlands”. It will be from 4 PM until 7 PM at Shreveport First Baptist Church. It includes a Christmas Market, Carnival and more.