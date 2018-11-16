Flooded road now open, but high water remains

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reopened one road Friday morning, five days after heavy rain flooded a major roadway.
Deputies reopened Barron Road near Linwood Avenue. While that is good news for some drivers, Linwood Avenue is closed at Tyre Road south of Barron Road due to high water.
The sheriff’s office posted the update to Facebook:
Water has been slowly draining from the area since heavy rain fell Monday morning. Earlier this week, deputies rescued a family of seven who got stuck in the water on Linwood Avenue when their vehicle was swept off into a ditch.
