Flooded road now open, but high water remains
By Josh Harvison | November 16, 2018 at 8:56 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 8:56 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reopened one road Friday morning, five days after heavy rain flooded a major roadway.

Deputies reopened Barron Road near Linwood Avenue. While that is good news for some drivers, Linwood Avenue is closed at Tyre Road south of Barron Road due to high water.

The sheriff’s office posted the update to Facebook:

***UPDATE*** Barron Rd is now open but Linwood Ave remains closed at Tyre Rd and south of Barron Rd towards Desoto Parish. Citizens now have access to Southern Loop and I-49 from Barron Rd. #turnarounddontdrown

Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 16, 2018

Water has been slowly draining from the area since heavy rain fell Monday morning. Earlier this week, deputies rescued a family of seven who got stuck in the water on Linwood Avenue when their vehicle was swept off into a ditch.

