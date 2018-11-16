FIRST ALERT: Cold start but warmer temperatures this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Grab a jacket before you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are once again in the 30′s across the ArkLaTex.
While you will need the jacket this morning, you won’t need it long.
First Alert Meteorologist Ron Young says the temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees by this afternoon.
He’s also tracking our next weather maker for Saturday night into Sunday morning when we have another chance at showers.
Join us on-air for your forecast and we also take a peek at Thanksgiving Day.
