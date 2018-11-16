Caddo Parish students compete in local ‘Amazing Shake Competition’

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Students in Caddo Parish were up bright and early Friday morning competing in this year’s Amazing Shake Competition. One-hundred-forty students from Caddo Parish’s 14 Transformation Zone Schools participated in this event, held at the Community Foundation of North Louisiana.
“It teaches them the soft skills in life, the skills that we use each and every day,” said community engagement specialist, Renee Ellis. “It gives them the experience past the street that they live on."
Students met with lawyers and other professionals in Shreveport that asked them a series of questions on current events. Those professionals would then judge the students on things like their confidence, professional conduct and handshakes.
Coaches like DeQuinton Harrison says this competition allows these students the opportunity to learn life skills and meet people they normally wouldn’t meet.
“It gives them an opportunity to experience something they don’t see on a normal basis,” he said. “Our children are sometimes less fortunate, and they don’t have this experience and so this really opens the door for them to actually have an opportunity to learn skills and be able to use them as they promote themselves in life.”
One winner will be selected from each school and they will then move on to attend the national competition that will be fully paid for in Washington D.C.
