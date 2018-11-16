Caddo Parish Schools meet to discuss scoring system

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A new accountability system for the state of Louisiana dramatically dropped performance scores for schools across the state. That includes Caddo and Bossier Parishes.
School leaders are working to inform parents of the new system and explain what that means for their child’s school.
Today the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event at Sci-Port Discovery Center. Parents can hear more about the scores from Caddo Parish Superintendent, Dr. Lamar Goree.
“Our district score did drop, but we’re very excited that we did maintain our C rating and we did not see a drop there,” said Goree. “Our goal is to get that rating to a B as quick as we can.”
As well as discussing the school scores, there will be a presentation and Dr. Goree said they will highlight positives their district achieved.
This event is open to the public and will begin at 8:30 a.m. inside Sci-Port’s Imax Theater.
Dr. Goree said schools across the district have also been hosting meetings to discuss the school scores with parents.
