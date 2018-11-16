Caddo DA, others host free soccer clinic this weekend

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Boys and girls looking for a chance to learn a new sport can this weekend.
A free soccer clinic will be hosted this Saturday, Nov. 17 by The Caddo Bossier Soccer Association, Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. and the Caddo Parish Schools Athletic Department.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for children ages 5 to 10 and 10:30 a.m. to noon for children 11 to 14. The event will be held at Cargill Park in West Shreveport
"Soccer is the world’s most popular sport," said D.A. Stewart in a news release. "It is inexpensive and generally injury-free. Schools such as Caddo Magnet High, Byrd, Captain Shreve, Calvary, Evangel and Loyola have developed great soccer programs.
Participants must wear cleats.
"Children need to be healthy and active and engaged in positive activities. With this partnership, we hope to introduce and increase participation in this great team sport around the entire parish.”
