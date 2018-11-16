Brief warm up ends with cold front on Sunday

Warmer weather has returned just in time for the weekend. A cold front Sunday will knock temperatures back down, but we will not get as cold again as it was earlier this week anytime soon. Some showers may accompany the cool down at the end of the weekend.
The weather looks good for high school football playoff games this evening. You’ll need a light jacket for your evening plans as temperatures quickly fall back into the 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s under a mostly clear sky.
A mix of clouds and sunshine is in store for the start of the weekend. We’ll be mild again tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Clouds will increase Saturday night ahead of our next cold front. As the front slowly pushes in Sunday a few mainly light rain showers are possible. Temperatures will range from the 50s around the I-30 corridor to mid to upper 60s south of I-20 Sunday afternoon.
A few lingering showers are possible Monday morning, otherwise expect some partial clearing and cooler weather with highs in the mid 50s to start off the short work week. We’ll see sunshine Tuesday. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s, but expect afternoon highs back near 60.
Another shot of showers arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday, but should have low impact on your Thanksgiving travel plans. We’ll continue to see temperatures in the 40s in the mornings with afternoon highs around 60.
The remainder of the long holiday weekend looks uneventful. We might see a few more showers for Black Friday shopping, but overall rain chances look low. Saturday and Sunday may turn out mostly dry with highs over the long weekend running in the mid 60s.
Have great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
