Brief warm up ends with cold front on Sunday

A mix of clouds and sunshine is in store for the start of the weekend. We’ll be mild again tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Clouds will increase Saturday night ahead of our next cold front. As the front slowly pushes in Sunday a few mainly light rain showers are possible. Temperatures will range from the 50s around the I-30 corridor to mid to upper 60s south of I-20 Sunday afternoon.