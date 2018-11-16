Bossier Parish school bus involved in crash

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish School Bus has been involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.
It happened just before 3 p.m. on Highway 71 south of Parkway High School, near Hope Street
According to Bossier City Police Spokeswoman Traci Landry, three vehicles, including the bus were involved.
None of the bus' occupants were sent to area hospitals.
The bus was rear ended by a vehicle. Then that vehicle was rear ended.
From both of those vehicles, a total three people were sent to a Shreveport hospital.
Those taken to the hospital had no major visible injuries.
Drivers are advised to avoid this area.
