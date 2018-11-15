Warmer, not warm, weather

Saturday is still looking like the better half of the weekend. The weather looks great for the start of the 2018 Festival of Lights in Natchitoches on Saturday. Saturday will feature more sun than clouds and highs in the upper 60s. Our next cold front will arrive on Sunday. This front will kick up some clouds and trigger a few showers or storms on Sunday. Because of this cold front, temperatures will likely range from near 50 degrees north of I-30 to near 70 degrees across the southeastern corner of the ArkLaTex Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain and strong storms are not expected.