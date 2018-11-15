Warmer, not warm, weather

After the first area wide freeze last night, everyone is getting a chance to thaw out this afternoon. Despite a ton of sunshine, highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s, which is well below average for this time of year. The average high for Shreveport for November 11 is 68 degrees.
Keep a heavy jacket or coat handy this evening. Most places will be back into the 40s by 6 or 7 p.m. this evening and be in the low to mid 40s the rest of the evening. There will be no need for an umbrella this evening. The sky will remain mostly clear.
The overnight will be cold, but it won't be freezing. Most places will tumble back into the 30s, though. A few places north of I-30 will come close to 32 degrees by Friday morning. A few high clouds and a light southwest will likely keep temperatures above freezing tonight.
You’ll need a coat or heavy jacket first thing Friday morning, then a light jacket or sweatshirt in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Also, expect a ton of sunshine. The weather looks great for any playoff high school football games in the area. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s at kickoff and near 50 degrees by the 4th quarter. Make sure to take a heavy jacket to the game.
Saturday is still looking like the better half of the weekend. The weather looks great for the start of the 2018 Festival of Lights in Natchitoches on Saturday. Saturday will feature more sun than clouds and highs in the upper 60s. Our next cold front will arrive on Sunday. This front will kick up some clouds and trigger a few showers or storms on Sunday. Because of this cold front, temperatures will likely range from near 50 degrees north of I-30 to near 70 degrees across the southeastern corner of the ArkLaTex Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain and strong storms are not expected.
This front will also knock down our temperatures, so the start of next week will be chilly. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid 50s. Temperatures will remain below average through Thanksgiving. It still looks like more rain could return towards the end of next week, which means rain could impact Thanksgiving or Black Friday shopping.
Have great night!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
