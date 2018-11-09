WANTED: Inmate serving for armed robbery escapes from custody

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Authorities are trying to find an inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday evening, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Jones, 41, of Baton Rouge, was serving time since 2010 for an armed robbery. The Sheriff’s Office said Jones walked off from the facility while taking out the trash before jumping over the fence.
Jones was transferred to trustee status on October 11, 2018, and scheduled to be released on June 6, 2021.
The Sheriff’s Office said it’s actively working to locate Jones and has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Office for assistance.
Jones would be charged for simple escape, which carries a maximum of five years in prison.
“When things like this happen we do look at our protocols and standard operation procedures and if after the investigation concludes and changes need to be made to those policies and procedures we will make those changes," Major Zack Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said. "However, if the procedures we have in place would have prevented this. We will enforce our department’s policies and procedures and hold our deputies accountable.”
If you know anything about Jones' whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867). The Sheriff’s Office says that while it’s unlikely Jones is armed, anyone who sees him is advised to not approach him.
