WANTED: Deputies search for escaped West Feliciana Parish work release inmate

ST. FRANCISVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A work release inmate escaped custody Wednesday night, according to authorities.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Lamario Patterson, who is in his 30s, escaped from West Feliciana Work Release in St. Francisville around 10:30 p.m.
The facility is located off West Feliciana Parkway, between the Sports Park and Animal Shelter.
Officials said Patterson has a slender build. He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweat shirt and sweat pants. Officials added he was also wearing leg restraints and handcuffs at the time of his escape.
Deputies said they searched throughout the night, but have not yet located Patterson.
They urge people to be extra cautious on their way to work and school. They also want you to be on the lookout for Patterson. If you spot him, please call 911.
Authorities did not state what charges Patterson was arrested on or how long he had been in custody.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
