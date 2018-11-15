There will be significant changes today, tonight and Friday...and they all involve warmth!

You’ll have to admit that that the last several days haven’t been the best. It was a little early in the year to see snow and wind and the chill was a bit much to take. Well, that is about to subtly change over the next few days. We’ll see tons of sunshine today with highs in the mid 50s. The sky will be so blue. However, a few clouds will roll in this evening and it will be at least partly cloudy overnight. That is a good thing. I call clouds Mother Nature’s blanket, it holds the heat in. Therefore, we should stay in the mid to upper 30s instead of freezing. Clear skies and calm winds allowed the temps this morning to drop into the 20s. We’ll have none of that tomorrow. Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine for your Friday. That, in turn, will allow a nice warm-up. I expect afternoon highs to be in the mid 60s with light southwest winds.
Those light winds will mean ideal conditions for raking or blowing the leaves that have fallen so far. Maybe you just mulch leaves, i usually do. Or you might want to get rid of the plants that bit the dust last night. By the way, I have finally learned the difference between annuals and perennials and know what to cover and what I can let go. Kind of makes me sad since I nurtured them from spring till now. But i am most proud to say that my Sago Palm, which I have had since Y2K (does anyone remember what that is), has survived every winter. Long may she live.
