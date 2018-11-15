There will be significant changes today, tonight and Friday...and they all involve warmth!

You’ll have to admit that that the last several days haven’t been the best. It was a little early in the year to see snow and wind and the chill was a bit much to take. Well, that is about to subtly change over the next few days. We’ll see tons of sunshine today with highs in the mid 50s. The sky will be so blue. However, a few clouds will roll in this evening and it will be at least partly cloudy overnight. That is a good thing. I call clouds Mother Nature’s blanket, it holds the heat in. Therefore, we should stay in the mid to upper 30s instead of freezing. Clear skies and calm winds allowed the temps this morning to drop into the 20s. We’ll have none of that tomorrow. Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine for your Friday. That, in turn, will allow a nice warm-up. I expect afternoon highs to be in the mid 60s with light southwest winds.