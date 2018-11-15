Texarkana Junior League’s Mistletoe Fair Nov. 15-18

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Now is a good time to start that holiday shopping. If you’re looking for some unique gifts for your family and friends, we’ve got an event for you!
Morgan Jerry joined us on KSLA at noon to discuss the Texarkana Junior League’s Mistletoe Fair. The event runs Thursday, November 15 through Sunday, November 18 at Four States Fairgrounds.
Proceeds will help fund various projects supporting local children.
Tickets prices are $5 online or $7 at the door. Children 5 and under are free.
General Admission Hours:
· Friday, November 16 - 12 noon - 8 p.m.
· Saturday, November 17 - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
· Sunday, November 18 - 12 noon - 5 p.m. Day Pass - $7.00 Weekend Pass - $12.00
To learn more visit the Junior League of Texarkana at www.jltexarkana.org.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.