2 teens charged in connection to fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver; 1 at large

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Two juveniles are charged in the death of a pizza delivery driver earlier this month.
The boys, Anthony Mandingo, 13 and a 16-year-old have been charged in the death of Lester McGee, according to Shreveport Police Department.
A warrant issued for Mandingo charges with second-degree murder and is not in custody, according to police. Officers are working to locate him at this time.
The 16-year-old is in custody at a juvenile correctional facility. Police have not said what he is charged with at this time.
Anyone with information on Mandingo’s whereabouts are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com to leave tips online.
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this crime.
