Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission low on donations for Thanksgiving meal

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The call goes out for donations to help make one of the largest community meals happen once again for the homeless and needy this Thanksgiving.
With one week to go until Thanksgiving, the pantry inside the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is looking bare.
Executive Director Larry Otwell blames an early Thanksgiving for the low donations.
“We’re not quite where we have been in the past with our pantry. We really believe that’s because I know everybody’s freaking out, can’t believe its fixing to be Thanksgiving," said Otwell.
The Rescue Mission partners with Community Renewal. Between the meals served at the shelter and the ones delivered with the help of volunteers, they plan to serve about 1300 meals.
Hundreds of cans of green beans, yams, and cream of mushroom soup are still needed along with pies, marshmallows, rolls, and turkeys.
“I’ve got faith that’s going to happen. We can always count on our community and they always come through," said Otwell.
“I’m accustomed to sitting down Thanksgiving dinner with my family and grandkids and all that, having a big meal, there’s a lot of people who don’t get that," he continued.
Donations can be dropped off at the Mission kitchen located at 901 McNeil daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also shop on the Rescue Mission’s Amazon wish list. A full list of needs can be found on their website www.sbrescuemission.com.
Volunteers will also be needed on Thanksgiving Day to help deliver meals. Volunteers are asked to come to 901 McNeil on Thanksgiving Day between 8:45-9:15 a.m. Meals will be loaded into the car, and volunteers will be given maps to the locations to deliver the meals. Volunteers do not need to pre-register to participate.
It costs the Mission $1.99 to provide one meal and the care that comes with it for someone who is hungry for food, family, fellowship and hope. Gifts can be made online at www.sbrescuemission.com or sent by mail to Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, PO Box 3949, Shreveport, LA 71133.
