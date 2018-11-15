ShrevePark painting curbs green to remind people to pay for downtown parking

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Curbs in downtown Shreveport are turning green to remind you to pay for your parking.
Lorenzo Lee with ShrevePark Parking Services said they have issued close to 1,000 tickets because people aren’t paying to park.
Some spots downtown don’t have any meters because people have either crashed into them or they have been stolen. Lee said it’s too expensive to replace these nearly 20-year-old meters.
By painting the curbs near these spots, Lee said it’s a way to remind drivers to pay.
“It’s a way of indicating and educating parkers that you do have to pay in this space,” he said. “The green is to catch their attention, and they’ll be stenciled on the curb—pay by app.”
The city started using the Park Mobile app last May to give people another option to pay.
Lee says the idea of on-street parking is to keep recycling traffic.
“The theory in parking is you want to price it to where you have about an 85% occupancy rate, so you’re leaving one or two spaces at all times,” he said. “There (should) always (be) at least one space, and people aren’t just circling and circling.”
Compared to bigger cities like New Orleans, Shreveport’s parking rates are much cheaper and right now the city doesn’t plan to raise rates just yet.
“We’re not ready necessarily to increase our rates,” said Lee. “We think downtown is trying to revitalize, and we want to be a part of that process. We don’t want an increase in parking fees to be a deterrent at this point.”
Most downtown residents told KSLA News 12 they prefer using the app.
“It’s easy to pull up and once you’ve already set up your account it takes no time at all,” said Rebecca Galloway.
Some like other different features on the app.
“If I’m sitting in a meeting then it’s easy for me to hit the button and extend parking,” said Jamie Lopez.
But there are some people who have not used the app.
“It’s just something I haven’t used,” said Don Green. “I will, but I’m still using the card.”
Lee said they should have all the curbs without meters painted green by the end of November. He also said they plan to purchase smart meters in the future.
If you can’t use the app to pay for parking you can also call 877-727-5988 and pay by phone.
