Operation Christmas Child seeking donations

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KSLA) - The Christmas season is almost here and Samaritan’s Purse is working to help kids across the world.
Samaritan’s Purse is a national organization that collects hygiene products, toys and other gifts for kids.
Summit United Methodist Church in Marshall is one location where people can drop off donations for the charity. Organizers say this location plans on sending more than 1,500 shoe boxes full of gifts to kids.
This region of the country will send 57,000 gifts.
“We take for granted so many different things and this is a great way to give back,” Organizer Cathy Wright says.
Some of the countries that will receive gifts are Russia, China and throughout the Middle East.
The church is collecting donations until November 19th.
If you would like to donate or find a location please click here.
