Meet the Mayor: Vivian, Louisiana

VIVIAN, LA (KSLA) - Voters in the northern Caddo Parish town of Vivian have elected a new mayor.
Ronnie Festavan, a Vivian native, will be sworn in this January and will take over for Mike VanSchoick, who’s been mayor for the past four years. He received a whopping 70 percent of the vote in last week’s election, defeating Amanda Austin, a Vivian resident.
“I’m ready to get back to work,” Festavan said. “I’m really fired up and am excited about the leadership role and just seeing if I have that left in me."
Festavan is retired and previously worked for the Caddo Parish School District. He said he’s ready to grow Vivian and bring life to its economy.
“I have that ability to make good things better, that’s what it’s all about,” Festavan said.
Festavan said one of his first priorities when taking office is to hopefully bring more businesses to Vivian.
“We’ve got to build some type of infrastructure, so that we have something to offer new businesses that might want to come into town,” Festavan said. 'The city hall is the heartbeat of your town, so we have to have that running smoothly and efficiently."
Sheri Hartline works in Country Crow, a small, cozy antique store in downtown Vivian.
“I’m from a small town and I love the small town people here,” Hartline said. “It feels like home more than any other place in Louisiana.”
Hartline vouches for Festavan’s leadership abilities and believes he’s the right man to take the reigns of Vivian.
“He’s been active in the community as far as council meetings and things like that,” Hartline said. “He’s been a welcome presence here.”
As someone who works inside a small business, Hartline urges Festavan to work to convince more shops and restaurants to pop-up downtown.
“What I’d like to see is growth in the community and more businesses to support people that live here and more places to shop,” Hartline said.
For now, Festavan is looking forward to the new challenge ahead of him and is already taking steps to revitalize the town.
“We are reaching out to businesses that are out of town, we are talking with some of the restaurant chains about possibly moving up here,” Festavan said.
