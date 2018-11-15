Marshall police IDs woman killed in crash

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department has released the name of a woman killed in a crash earlier this week.
April Hayner, 44, of Marshall later died from her injuries at Christus Good Shepard Hospital, according to MPD.
Just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, officers responded to a call of a bad crash with injuries.
Police say that a car was traveling northbound when it was rear ended by another vehicle, and then sent into another lane where it was struck by a large truck.
There was another occupant in the vehicle with Hayner.
The crash remains under investigation.
