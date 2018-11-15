It’s a freezing and frosty start to your Thursday. But a toasty warm-up is on the way!

Monday may see a few showers with lows in the low to mid 40s and highs in the low to mid 50s. Isolated showers will be found Tuesday, as well, with lows near 40 and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will find rain increasing with lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 50s. Scattered rain will be found next Thursday with lows in the 40s and highs near 60.