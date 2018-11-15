It’s a freezing and frosty start to your Thursday. But a toasty warm-up is on the way!

We started the day with clear skies, near calm winds and lows in the 20s area wide. Frost was quite heavy this morning and a lot of drivers had to take extra time to defrost the windshield. The day ahead holds mostly sunny skies, light west winds and highs in the mid 50s area wide. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s under mostly clear skies with light winds. Friday is a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 60s.
The weekend will be warmer with plenty of sunshine Saturday but a bit cooler with isolated showers Sunday. Lows Saturday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s followed by highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will see a few showers with lows in the mid 40s and highs either side of 60.
Monday may see a few showers with lows in the low to mid 40s and highs in the low to mid 50s. Isolated showers will be found Tuesday, as well, with lows near 40 and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will find rain increasing with lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 50s. Scattered rain will be found next Thursday with lows in the 40s and highs near 60.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.