Girl killed in crash on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A five-year-old girl died two days after she was involved in an early morning crash on Youree Drive in Shreveport.
According to a GoFundMe account, Chloe Maines, 5, of Mansfield died Wednesday morning. The girl’s mother and 10-year-old brother were also injured in the crash.
According to a Shreveport Police report, Maines was in a 2014 Nissan Maxima when the driver pulled into the turning lane on Youree Drive. The driver started to turn onto Sophia Lane when a woman driving south on Youree Drive struck the vehicle.
The crash report stated heavy rain was in the area at the time of the crash.
The driver of a third vehicle witnessed the crash and found the girl unresponsive in the back seat of the Maxima.
Chloe was taken to Oschner Health Medical Center. The GoFundMe account stated she died Wednesday morning.
According to the police report, a witness stated the Maxima was turning at the light onto Sophia and the “tan Toyota headed southbound had no time” to stop due to the heavy rain.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.