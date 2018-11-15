FIRST ALERT: One more cold morning before we warm up

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - We begin Thursday with freezing conditions across the ArkLaTex, with some areas as low as 23 degrees in Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas and Freeze Warnings have been issued in Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes. Both parishes have experienced their first frost of the year.
If you have to leave out the door this morning, give yourself extra time. Your vehicle’s windshields are likely covered in frost.
After the cold start, we will begin to warm closer to our average for this time of year.
First Alert Meteorologist Ron Young is on-air now with a look at your forecast.
