FIRST ALERT: Few showers return this weekend and maybe on Turkey Day

After the first area wide freeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning, everyone will get a chance to thaw out.
Most will not have to worry about frost or freezing temperatures over the next several nights.
A few places north of I-30 could come close to freezing Thursday night into Friday morning, though. Most places will drop into the 30s, so a winter coat, hat, gloves and hot coffee will be on the morning checklist on Friday.
The warm-up will continue into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few places could even hit 70 degrees. Saturday is looking like the better half of the weekend. Sunday will be cooler and feature more clouds and a few showers.
Our next big weather maker will be a minor one. A weak cold front will drop south across the ArkLaTex Sunday into Sunday night. This front will bring in a few showers or storms and knock our temperatures down a little. Highs early next week will only be in the mid 50s.
Here’s a snapshot of FutureTrack at 12PM on Sunday.
Strong to severe storms and heavy rain are not expected. Most places will not even see a 0.25″ of rain by the end of the weekend. In fact, most places probably won’t even see a drop of rain.
With a front in the area on Sunday, temperatures will range from near 50 degrees north of I-30 to near 70 degrees across the very southeastern corner of the ArkLaTex.
The weather will not wash out anyone’s weekend plans.
The 2018 Festival of Lights will begin on Saturday, November 17 and run until Sunday, January 6 in Natchitoches. There will be over 300,000 Christmas lights and 100 lighted set pieces illuminating downtown Natchitoches and the Cane River Lake every evening at dusk.
Saturday, November 17 Events and Times:
- 9AM-4PM Les Amies Christmas Treasures Arts & Crafts Sale Natchitoches Events Center, 750 Second Street
- 10AM-4PM Visit Santa’s Live Reindeer - Downtown Riverbank
- 10AM-10PM “Turn on the Holidays!” – Join us for the official start to the Natchitoches Christmas season. This event features musical entertainment, children’s activities, and fireworks
- 4PM-7PM Holiday Open House – Historic District Business Association Shops & Attractions Open Late
- 7PM Fireworks over Cane River Lake
Great Raft Brewing hosting Cranksgiving on Saturday, November 17. This annual bike ride is all about collecting canned goods for those in need. Participants will also be able to enjoy live music, local food, and craft beer at the Great Raft Brewing tasting room.
First Baptist Church Shreveport will be hosting Holiday in South Highlands on Sunday, November 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. This holiday inspired event will feature a Christmas market, live nativity, carnival, petting zoo, live music, food trucks and more.
There is a chance our next big rain maker could impact the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving or Black Friday. However, the European and American forecast models are not in good agreement on what exactly is going to happen towards the end of next week.
The American or GFS model shows the potential for a wet Turkey Day. However, the EURO is dry on Thanksgiving and doesn’t bring rain into the area until next Thursday night into Black Friday. This is something we’ll keep a close eye over the next several days. Keep in mind, this still about a week out and a lot of things could change from now until then.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for rain this weekend and Thanksgiving week.
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.