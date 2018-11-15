Dining out with Louisiana’s very own ROMEOs

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Inside Monjuni’s on Louisiana Avenue in Shreveport, you’ll find a group of smooth talking ROMEOs.
"We're called the ROMEOs…it's Retired Old Men Eating Out,” said founder Ken Toth.
Every second Thursday of the month, founder Ken will coordinate and find a place for this group to meet and eat. It’s a tradition Ken started elsewhere.
“I did it over in Dallas,” he said. “I did it up at the courthouse in Benton when I was a Deputy Sheriff for Sheriff Dean.” Members like Bradley Bearden really enjoy it.
"It gives us a chance to you know, talk about family, talk about work or being at home and doing things,” he said.
They are sure to catch a few looks and stares.
"People like it,” said Toth. “You know they ask what are yall…ROMEOs? No retired old men and then we show them the back of the shirt."
But for Ken the concept is simple, it’s about bringing people together. "Our country is so divided now it’s unreal, and this is one little way I feel that I can unite people to bring everybody together,” he said.
As long as they can, the ROMEOs will enjoy these hang-outs.
"I love the guys and I love doing it,” said Toth. “I don't pat it on the back, it's just something that needs to be done.”
With lunch at Monjuni's coming to an end, you'll never know where these ROMEOS might pop up for their next meal.
The group also works out together at Anytime Fitness in Bossier City. When asked where they are eating next, Ken says Golden Corral.
