25-year-old dies while in custody at SWAR jail

MILLER COUNTY, ARKANSAS (KSLA) - A 25-year-old woman died while in custody on Wednesday at the Miller County Detention Center.
Markeisha Montgomery of Texarkana, Arkansas was found unresponsive in her cell. She was booked into the facility on a robbery charge by Texarkana Arkansas Police on the evening of Nov. 11.
Montgomery was being house alone, according to Miller County Sheriff’s Office, and had no significant physical interaction with other prisoners or MCDC staff.
Staff called for medical staff. Attempts to resuscitate Montgomery were unsuccessful.
She was booked into the facility on a robbery charge by Texarkana Arkansas Police on the evening of Nov. 11.
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office notified the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to initiate an investigation, per policy.
Her body was sent to the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.