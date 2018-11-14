Wintry weather moves to the east. Winter temps refuse to budge!

Thursday will will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s under sunny skies. Friday is a sunny day with lows in the low 30s and highs near 60. The weekend will be warmer Saturday but a bit cooler Sunday. Lows Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s followed by a sunny day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will see a few showers with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the 50s to near 60. Monday may see a few showers with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 50s. Showers will be found Tuesday with lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will find rain likely with lows in the 40s and highs near 60.