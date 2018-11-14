Wintry weather moves to the east. Winter temps refuse to budge!

We started the day with cloudy skies, gusty north winds and lows from near 30 to the mid 30s. Feels like temps were in the 20s to low 30s. There were a few snow flurries early this morning in SW Arkansas and NW Louisiana. The day ahead holds clearing skies, light north winds but it will not be a warm day. In fact, the afternoon highs across the Ark-La-Tex will be only in the low to mid 40s. Lows tonight will be in 20s to near 30, the coldest morning of the next seven days. Clear skies will prevail with light west winds.
Thursday will will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s under sunny skies. Friday is a sunny day with lows in the low 30s and highs near 60. The weekend will be warmer Saturday but a bit cooler Sunday. Lows Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s followed by a sunny day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will see a few showers with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the 50s to near 60. Monday may see a few showers with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 50s. Showers will be found Tuesday with lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will find rain likely with lows in the 40s and highs near 60.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.