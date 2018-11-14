Watch out for the top 10 Holiday toy hazards

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Are you searching for the best gifts to give your kids for the holidays? Well federal agencies want people to be on alert while doing your shopping this year.
A safety group called ‘World Against Toys Causing Harm’, also known as ‘WATCH’, have come out with a list of the top 10 toys that may hurt your children.
A couple of those popular toys include the Marvel Black Panther slash claw and a Power Rangers sword due to its sharp hazards. Click here to view more items.
Experts urge you to examine the toys before you purchase them, and to also be sure the age limit listed on the product is age appropriate for your child.
