Springhill’s mayor-elect hopes to bolster local economy

SPRINGHILL, LA (KSLA) - Residents in the northern Webster Parish city of Springhill made their voices heard and elected a new mayor.
Ray Huddleston received close to 75 percent of the vote during the November 6 election. A Springhill native and former banker, Huddleston is elated to be sworn in after a 12 year stint by Carroll Breaux, the current mayor.
“I can’t wait, I can’t wait to get in there and get to work and get things done,” said Huddleston.
Until he takes the helm in January, Huddleston has been conversing with his future constituents, listening to their concerns and answering questions about the future of Springhill.
“I’m really hoping that more than anything he’ll attract new industry to our area,” said G.R. Collier, a resident of Springhill for the past 25 years.
Christine McCutcheon, who owns Am-Jenn’s restaurant in downtown Springhill, said she desires economic growth across the city.
“I would like to see something brought into the area as far as industry that will brings jobs to the area," said McCutcheon.
To garner economic growth and develop jobs in Springhill, Huddleston plans to work with other Webster Parish cities, such as Minden, to attract new industry.
“We want to combine the two towns and work as a parish to try to better the economic development of the whole parish,” said Huddleston. “I think we can do real well doing that, partnering together.”
Many residents KSLA spoke with want Springhill to undergo a facelift throughout the city, especially in the downtown area.
“We have got to show more pride in downtown and hopefully that will spread to our neighborhoods,” said Huddleston.
Huddleston will officially begin serving Springhill come January.
