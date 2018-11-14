Migrant caravan groups arrive by hundreds at US border

A worker installs concertina wire along the beach closest to the border, as the city of San Diego sits in the distance, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Migrants in a caravan of Central Americans scrambled to reach the U.S. border, catching rides on buses and trucks for hundreds of miles in the last leg of their journey Wednesday as the first sizable groups began arriving in the border city of Tijuana. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (AP)