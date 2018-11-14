Sneaux moving out of the ArkLaTex, cold temperatures remain

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Snow is moving out of most parts of the ArkLaTex; however, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties and parishes north and east of the Shreveport-Bossier metro.
First Alert Meteorologist Ron Young says the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hempstead, Columbia and Nevada Counties in Arkansas, as well as Claiborne, Lincoln and Jackson Parishes in Louisiana. No accumulation has been reported as of this writing.
Most everyone in the ArkLaTex is dealing with very cold temperatures.
