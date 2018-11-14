Salvation Army opens arms to homeless during freezing weather

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The cold temperatures are rolling in and are expected to be below freezing. However, The Salvation Army is to the rescue to help provide shelter for homeless.
According to Major Ray Morton, the Merkle Center of Hope on Stoner Avenue has 103 beds available and 30 to 40 cots on stand-by for those to keep warm.
“We start getting ready and making sure. We get out our pallets, we make sure our cots are ready to go, and that we’ve got blankets ready to go,” says Morton.
Coat and blanket donations are gladly being accepted at The Salvation Army corps at 200 E. Stoner Avenue on Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
To request an interview, Sara Kleinecke, the shelter coordinator can be contacted at (318) 424-3200, extension number 28.
