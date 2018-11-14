Rare November snow in the ArkLaTex

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - A lot of the ArkLaTex woke up to a special surprise this morning, snowflakes falling from the sky.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport posted this morning that the earliest recorded snowfall was on November 2nd, 1951. We didn’t break any records, but many of you got some great videos around the area. We received videos from Shreveport, Bossier, Haugton, Blanchard, Keithville, Greenwood, and Mansfield. .
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle explains why we saw snow, “As the cold air began moving into the ArkLaTex, we really started to dry out most of the atmosphere with the exception being the lowest 5 to 6,000 feet and there was just a little moisture trapped in that area of the atmosphere. As a result we got a little snow coming through. Had it been warmer it would have been some mist or drizzle, not a big deal, but with temperatures around the freezing mark it was in the form of snow early this morning.”
Don’t put your coats away just yet, frigid temperatures continue into the ArkLaTex overnight tonight.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.