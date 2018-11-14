Rare November snow in the ArkLaTex

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle explains why we saw snow, “As the cold air began moving into the ArkLaTex, we really started to dry out most of the atmosphere with the exception being the lowest 5 to 6,000 feet and there was just a little moisture trapped in that area of the atmosphere. As a result we got a little snow coming through. Had it been warmer it would have been some mist or drizzle, not a big deal, but with temperatures around the freezing mark it was in the form of snow early this morning.”