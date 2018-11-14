Les Boutiques de Noel shopping event starts Thursday

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Looking to get your holiday shopping early or for some unique gifts for Christmas? The Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild is hosting their 44th annual Les Boutiques de Noel at the Bossier City Civic Center. The shopping event starts Thursday, November 15th and lasts until Sunday, November 18th. The theme this year is “A Classic Southern Christmas.”
A daily pass costs $10, and a 4-day pass will cost you $25. Senior and military tickets cost $5, with children under 12 getting in for free. The ticket will give you access to more than 100 merchants from across the United States offering different and unique items.
All of the funds raised will go towards the Shreveport Opera. Money will help the organization fund the Shreveport Opera Express, a local touring opera group. They perform educationally for more than 50,000 students in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and Webster parishes.
Some local vendors are:
- Art by Lauren Ross
- Magnolia Creative Co.
- Britches & Bows Boutique
- Kathy Tobler Silver
- Simply Chic Boutique
The full list of merchants can be found here.
Performances from the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet are something shoppers will be able to enjoy Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The group will perform scenes from the Nutcracker. You can even enjoy dishes from Delish while you shop. You can take the gifts you buy straight to a wrapping station to cut down on all the hassle of buying wrapping supplies.
Hours:
- Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is also an opportunity to shop before the official hours of Les Boutiques de Noel. Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., you can purchase a ticket to take part in a private shopping event. Small food items and drinks will be included, along with shopping at all the booths, in the $40 ticket.
You can purchase tickets on their website and find more information on their Facebook Page.
