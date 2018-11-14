KSLA Morning Anchor Adria Goins undergoes successful eye surgery

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Adria Goins will be off the anchor desk for the rest of this week as she recovers from a “successful” eye surgery. She went through Lasik surgery Wednesday morning at the Eye Surgery Center in Shreveport.
Adria said she has wanted to have better vision for the last ten years but she was always afraid of it. She said she wanted to get the surgery to better read the news in the mornings.
Her surgery only last for a few minutes, but we recorded the entire thing. Watch the video below.
Adria will be back on KSLA News 12 This Morning on Monday. Next week she will take you through the experience in case you are considering Lasik as your own Christmas gift.
