Holiday shoppers expected to spend more & stretch their gift dollars

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Americans are expected to spend more this holiday season. That’s according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) which estimates the average consumer will spend more than a thousand dollars this year.
If that estimate holds true, it would be a 4.1 percent jump compared to last year. The NRF and research firm Prosper Insights & Analytics credit several factors for more holiday spending.
Those factors include everything from the lowest unemployment rate in decades, rising take-home pay and record consumer confidence.
As for where consumers are shopping, a little more than half (55 percent) are expected to shop online and in department stores, while 51 percent will go to discount stores.
While Americans are expected to spend more, many will also be looking for ways to stretch their gift dollars.
