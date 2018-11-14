Greek civil servants walk off job in 24-hour strike

State hospital workers chant slogans as they hold placards which read in Greek. "Money for hospitals" during a protest in central Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Civil servants in Greece have walked off the job in a 24-hour strike to protest austerity measures and are demanding wage and pension increases as well as the abolition of all legislation imposed as part of the country's international bailouts. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (Petros Giannakouris)