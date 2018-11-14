FIRST ALERT: First area wide hard freeze tonight

The first area wide hard freeze is expected tonight. Temperatures across the ArkLaTex will likely drop below freezing around 8 or 9 p.m. this evening and stay below freezing through 8 or 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Make sure to protect the 4 'P’s: people, pets, plants and pipes. Make sure anyone working tonight or first thing Thursday morning is bundled up. All pets should be brought inside or given warm shelters with fresh food and unfrozen water. Any sensitive plants should be brought inside. Also, make sure to drain and wrap outdoor hose bibbs or sprinkler systems.