FIRST ALERT: First area wide hard freeze tonight

The first area wide hard freeze is expected tonight. Temperatures across the ArkLaTex will likely drop below freezing around 8 or 9 p.m. this evening and stay below freezing through 8 or 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Make sure to protect the 4 'P’s: people, pets, plants and pipes. Make sure anyone working tonight or first thing Thursday morning is bundled up. All pets should be brought inside or given warm shelters with fresh food and unfrozen water. Any sensitive plants should be brought inside. Also, make sure to drain and wrap outdoor hose bibbs or sprinkler systems.
The clouds have cleared most of the ArkLaTex. However, the clouds and a few snow flurries or light rain continue to linger across portions of SW AR. Even though the snow will be gone by the end of the day, the BIG chill is going to continue. Make sure to remain bundled up this evening. You are going to need a coat, hat and gloves.
Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the fall season so far. Temperatures will likely tumble into the 20s area wide. A clear sky and light winds will be perfect ingredients for a good radiational cooling tonight. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for Sabine, Natchitoches and Winn Parishes from 9 p.m. this evening to 9 a.m. Thursday morning. These parishes have yet to drop below freezing this fall.
Thursday will start out freezing cold, literally. Make sure to bundle up first thing Thursday morning. Luckily, a ton of sunshine will help temperatures jump. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 50s. The warm up will continue through the end of work week and into the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Even though we'll have some clouds passing by from time to time, rain is not expected Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
Saturday will be the better half of the weekend because it will be the warmer and drier half. Our next cold front will arrive on Sunday. This front won't be a huge rain maker for the ArkLaTex. However, it will bring in more clouds and a few showers. This front will also knock our temperatures down. Highs on Sunday will range from near 50 degrees north of I-30 to near 70 south of I-20.
The start of next week looks cloudy and cool. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers can’t be ruled. However, our next big rain maker could impact the ArkLaTex on Wednesday or Thursday of next week. This could impact people traveling for Thanksgiving.
Have a great night and stay warm!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
