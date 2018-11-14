Carthage police: ‘Possible threat of violence’ made against school; juvenile arrested

CARTHAGE, TX (KLTV) - Carthage police arrested a juvenile suspect who reportedly made a threat against a Carthage ISD campus.
According to police, at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, they were notified of a “possible threat of violence toward students" of Carthage Junior High School. The threat was reportedly made by a student enrolled at the school.
During their investigation, the Carthage Police Department interviewed various witnesses and obtained “digital evidence” from cell phones. After the investigation, police contacted the Panola County District Attorney’s Office and shared with them the results of the investigation. Based on the results, the office ordered the arrest of a juvenile suspect.
The juvenile was arrested at a residence in Panola County early Wednesday morning. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.
The suspect was then transported to a juvenile holding facility where they await action by the court.
