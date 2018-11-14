Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan hold steady in CFP

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill)
By RALPH D. RUSSO | November 13, 2018 at 6:28 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 10:03 PM

The College Football Playoff rankings held steady at the top, with Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan an unchanged first four from last week.

The third rankings of the season were drama-free Tuesday night after every top-10 team won last weekend. In fact, the entire top 10 stayed the same, the first time that has happened in the five seasons since the CFP was born.

With three weekends left until the final selections are made on Dec. 2, Georgia was fifth and Oklahoma was sixth. LSU, Washington State, West Virginia and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.

UCF moved up one spot to No. 11.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right, hands off to running back Travis Etienne during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack (86) tries to avoid Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after a catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks to pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
